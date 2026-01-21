SE Louisiana hosts McNeese after McKinzie’s 22-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (14-4, 8-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-14, 1-8 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (14-4, 8-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-14, 1-8 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts McNeese after Eryn McKinzie scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 68-65 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lions are 2-4 on their home court. SE Louisiana averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowgirls are 8-1 in Southland play. McNeese scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

SE Louisiana averages 60.8 points, 8.2 more per game than the 52.6 McNeese allows. McNeese’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

The Lions and Cowgirls square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.6 points for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Patton is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals. Dakota Howard is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 15.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

