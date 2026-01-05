SE Louisiana hosts Lamar after Myles’ 20-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on Lamar after Makhi Myles scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 73-63 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lions have gone 1-3 in home games. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Isaiah Gaines leads the Lions with 5.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in Southland play. Lamar is third in the Southland giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

SE Louisiana scores 65.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 68.8 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 72.6 points per game, 2.2 more than the 70.4 SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Hemschemeier averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

