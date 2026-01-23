SE Louisiana hosts Kenembeni and Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (9-8, 5-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-15, 1-9 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (9-8, 5-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-15, 1-9 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits SE Louisiana after Marie Kenembeni scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 67-49 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 2-5 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Colonels are 5-5 in Southland play. Nicholls ranks fourth in the Southland giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

SE Louisiana is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls’ 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jesslynn Jalomo is shooting 38.6% and averaging 10.4 points for the Colonels. Tanita Swift is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

