SE Louisiana hosts Kemp and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5, 2-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-9, 1-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits SE Louisiana after Kaylinn Kemp scored 24 points in SFA’s 76-71 win against the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Lions have gone 2-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ladyjacks are 2-2 in conference play. SFA is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana averages 59.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 69.7 SFA gives up. SFA averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Myka Perry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

