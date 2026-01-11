SE Louisiana hosts Benson and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-11, 2-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-11, 2-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces SE Louisiana after Coleton Benson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 90-77 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions have gone 2-3 at home. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Isaiah Gaines leads the Lions with 5.4 boards.

The Privateers are 3-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Privateers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the past 10 games.

Benson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

