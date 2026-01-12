SE Louisiana hosts Benson and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-11, 2-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-11, 2-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces SE Louisiana after Coleton Benson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 90-77 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions are 2-3 on their home court. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Isaiah Gaines leads the Lions with 5.4 boards.

The Privateers are 3-4 in Southland play. New Orleans allows 81.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 6.4 more points per game (75.8) than SE Louisiana gives up (69.4).

The Lions and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.7 points. Gaines is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Benson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

