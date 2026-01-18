SE Louisiana faces UT Rio Grande Valley, looks to end road slide

SE Louisiana Lions (5-13, 2-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-11, 3-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-13, 2-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-11, 3-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hits the road against UT Rio Grande Valley looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Vaqueros are 5-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 2.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Lions match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koree Cotton is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peter Hemschemeier averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Gaines is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

