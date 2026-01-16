SE Louisiana faces Texas A&M-CC on 9-game road slide

SE Louisiana Lions (2-13, 1-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-13, 1-7 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-13, 1-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-13, 1-7 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to stop its nine-game road slide when the Lions play Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders are 2-4 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland with 12.3 assists per game led by Chelsea Wooten averaging 3.7.

The Lions are 1-7 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 60.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.2 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

The Islanders and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samora Watson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Wooten is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Collins is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Lions: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.