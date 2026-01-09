SE Louisiana faces McNeese for conference matchup

SE Louisiana Lions (2-11, 1-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (11-4, 5-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-11, 1-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (11-4, 5-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aliyah Collins and SE Louisiana take on Dakota Howard and McNeese in Southland action Saturday.

The Cowgirls are 5-1 on their home court. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-5 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 7.4 more points per game (60.5) than McNeese allows (53.1).

The Cowgirls and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.