SE Louisiana defeats Lamar 60-52

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee and Jalen Forrest scored nine points apiece in Southeastern Louisiana’s 60-52 victory against Lamar…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee and Jalen Forrest scored nine points apiece in Southeastern Louisiana’s 60-52 victory against Lamar on Monday.

Elyzee also contributed five rebounds and Forrest made 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Etim Ubong-Abasi shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points for the Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland Conference).

The Cardinals (7-8, 2-4) were led by Andrew Holifield, who posted 17 points. Lamar also got 10 points from King-Njhsanni Wilhite. Eian Lowe also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.