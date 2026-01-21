Scott’s early scoring spree sparks 14th-ranked Baylor women past UCF

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs recorded…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 10th double-double of the season and 14th-ranked Baylor beat UCF 73-48 on Wednesday night.

Littlepage-Buggs scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds; the second most of her career. She’s grabbed 20 boards twice – on Jan. 4 in a 72-70 win against Iowa State and Dec. 8, 2024, in a 71-64 victory over UNLV.

Scott finished 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Baylor sank 12 3-pointers to just two for UCF.

Khyala Ngodu had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and reserve Krystol Ayson scored 10 points for the Knights.

The Bears led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. Just under two minutes into the second quarter, Littlepage-Buggs made a 3-pointer, Scott made a jumper and a 3 to make it 24-14 with 6:29 before halftime.

Baylor (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) went to halftime up 34-23, used an 8-3 start to the second half to advance the lead to 42-26 and stayed up by double-digits from there.

The Bears, winners of seven straight overall, are 6-0 against UCF (10-9, 2-6).

Up Next

UCF: The Knights host ninth-ranked TCU on Saturday.

Baylor: The Bears host Houston on Saturday.

