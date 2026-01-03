Scott scores 24, UAPB beats Alabama A&M 95-83

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaquan Scott scored 24 points, Quion Williams added 20, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama A&M…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaquan Scott scored 24 points, Quion Williams added 20, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama A&M 95-83 on Saturday night.

Scott grabbed eight rebounds and Williams added five assists. Alex Mirhosseini shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points for the Golden Lions (4-10, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Kintavious Dozier led the Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Koron Davis added 17 points and two steals for Alabama A&M. P.J. Eason also put up 16 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.