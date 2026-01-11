Scott scores 24 points to lead No. 16 Baylor women past Kansas 79-64

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half to help No. 16…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half to help No. 16 Baylor jump out early and beat Kansas 79-64 on Sunday for the Bears’ fourth straight win.

Scot shot 8 of 22 from the floor but missed 11 of her 13 attempts from long range. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs made all seven of her field goals and both free throws to finish with 16 points to go with 13 rebounds and six assists for Baylor (15-3, 4-1 Big 12). Jana Van Gytenbeek chipped in with 10 points.

Littlepage-Buggs scored eight points in the first quarter and Scott scored 18 in the second to help Baylor take a 44-30 lead into the break. S’Mya Nichols scored nine-first half points to pace Kansas.

The Jayhawks shot 50% in the second half but Baylor had built a 62-43 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Jaliya Davis scored 21 points to lead Kansas (11-6, 1-4), which has lost four of its last five games. Nichols and Lilly Meister added 11 points apiece.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday

Baylor: At Utah on Wednesday

