Scott scores 18, UAPB downs Texas Southern 74-66

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaquan Scott’s 18 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Texas Southern 74-66 on Saturday. Scott shot 7 for…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaquan Scott’s 18 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Texas Southern 74-66 on Saturday.

Scott shot 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Lions (6-10, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Quion Williams scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 17 rebounds. Ramel Lloyd Jr. went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Tigers (2-12, 0-3) with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alex Anderson added 16 points and two steals for Texas Southern. Zaire Hayes also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.