Scott, Indiana State Sycamores to visit Campbell, Northern Iowa Panthers

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 1-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-3, 2-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 1-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-3, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Indiana State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Northern Iowa scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-2 against MVC opponents. Indiana State ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Northern Iowa makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Indiana State scores 19.4 more points per game (76.7) than Northern Iowa allows (57.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.