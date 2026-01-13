Scott and Indiana State host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Illinois State after Ian Scott scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 72-69 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 6-2 in home games. Indiana State ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Scott averaging 5.9.

The Redbirds are 4-2 in conference matchups. Illinois State averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Indiana State averages 75.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 65.8 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 78.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 73.7 Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Redbirds face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Hall is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Sycamores. Scott is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Boden Skunberg is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 9.6 points. Chase Walker is shooting 55.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.