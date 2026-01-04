Schwieger scores 14 as Northern Iowa defeats Evansville 62-48

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Schwieger scored 14 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 62-48 on Sunday. Schwieger had eight…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Schwieger scored 14 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 62-48 on Sunday.

Schwieger had eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (12-3, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference).

AJ Casey finished with 17 points for the Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5). Connor Turnbull added 12 points and two blocks for Evansville. The loss is the seventh straight for the Purple Aces.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 15:30 left in the first half. The score was 34-18 at halftime, with Ismael Diouf racking up eight points. Northern Iowa pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 20 points. They were outscored by Evansville in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Schwieger led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

