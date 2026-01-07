Schulte, Fordham Rams square off against the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kory Mincy and George Mason take on Rikus Schulte and Fordham in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Rams are 7-3 on their home court. Fordham is the leader in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Patriots are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Fordham averages 74.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.5 George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Patriots square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 6.8 points. Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Mincy is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.