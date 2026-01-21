Schiro, Siena Saints take on the Marist Red Foxes

Siena Saints (7-11, 5-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-13, 3-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (7-11, 5-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Siena in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Red Foxes are 4-5 on their home court. Marist is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints have gone 5-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marist is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Saints face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Foxes. Danielle Williamsen is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Francesca Schiro is averaging 16.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.