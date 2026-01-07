Schiro leads Siena against Rider after 23-point showing

Rider Broncs (2-12, 0-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 4-0 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (2-12, 0-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 4-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Rider after Francesca Schiro scored 23 points in Siena’s 94-80 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Saints have gone 3-2 at home. Siena averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Broncs are 0-5 in MAAC play. Rider has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Siena’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 54.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 63.5 Siena allows to opponents.

The Saints and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schiro is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kristina Yomane is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Broncs. Deb Okechukwu is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

