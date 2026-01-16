Schiro and the Siena Saints host conference foe Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-10, 4-3 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Francesca Schiro and Siena host De’Naya Rippey and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Saturday.

The Saints are 3-4 in home games. Siena is sixth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Peacocks are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Siena is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 33.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (38.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schiro is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

Rippey is shooting 36.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 2-8, averaging 50.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.