Sayler, Jackson score 24 each as South Dakota State downs Oral Roberts 95-72

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler and Jaden Jackson scored 24 points apiece in South Dakota State’s 95-72 win over…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler and Jaden Jackson scored 24 points apiece in South Dakota State’s 95-72 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Sayler added eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (11-12, 4-4 Summit League). Jackson shot 9 of 18 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and also had five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Kalen Garry went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Ty Harper finished with 26 points for the Golden Eagles (5-19, 0-9). Cal Furnish added 12 points for Oral Roberts. Luke Gray finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Golden Eagles’ 12th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.