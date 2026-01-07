Saunders scores career-high 31 points as No. 9 BYU routs Arizona State 104-76

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 9 BYU…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 9 BYU to a 104-76 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Saunders, who averaged 28 points in two wins over the Sun Devils last season, went 10 of 13 from the field and made six 3-pointers. AJ Dybantsa added 23 points, seven boards and five assists to help the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) win their 11th straight game. Robert Wright III had 27 points.

BYU outscored Arizona State 31-16 in fast-break points and blocked 10 shots.

Anthony Johnson scored 24 points while Massamba Diop had 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2), who dropped their fourth game in a row.

The Cougars wasted no time imposing their will on both ends of the court.

Dybantsa scored on three straight possessions to punctuate a 13-0 run and put BYU up 16-6. Arizona State missed nine consecutive shots during that stretch. Back-to-back baskets from Diop and Maurice Odum finally ended the drought.

The Sun Devils struggled to find offense again later in the half, missing six straight shots and committing four turnovers during a four-minute span. BYU rebuilt a double-digit cushion and extended its lead to 37-23 on Dybantsa’s layup with 5:08 left before halftime.

Arizona State shot just 27.5% from the field (11 of 40) in the first half.

The Cougars scored on their first four second-half possessions and went on a 20-5 run to extend their lead to 70-40 with 11:42 left. Saunders led the charge, scoring three baskets and hitting a pair of free throws over a 2 1/2-minute stretch.

Up next

Arizona State hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

BYU visits Utah on Saturday.

