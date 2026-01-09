Saunders leads No. 9 BYU against Utah

BYU Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-7, 0-2 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU visits Utah after Richie Saunders scored 31 points in BYU’s 104-76 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Utes have gone 7-2 at home. Utah is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. BYU has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Utah makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). BYU has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.4 points for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Dybantsa is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

