Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saran scores 16, UC…

Saran scores 16, UC Irvine knocks off Cal State Fullerton 86-64

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 9:54 PM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists helped UC Irvine defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-64 on Saturday.

Andre Henry scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and grabbed five rebounds for the Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West Conference). Eli Chol shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc also scored 15 points.

KJ Garris led the way for the Titans (6-10, 1-3) with 19 points. Landon Seaman added 15 points for Cal State Fullerton. Christian Williams finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up