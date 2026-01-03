Saran scores 16, UC Irvine knocks off Cal State Fullerton 86-64

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists helped UC Irvine defeat Cal State Fullerton…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists helped UC Irvine defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-64 on Saturday.

Andre Henry scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and grabbed five rebounds for the Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West Conference). Eli Chol shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc also scored 15 points.

KJ Garris led the way for the Titans (6-10, 1-3) with 19 points. Landon Seaman added 15 points for Cal State Fullerton. Christian Williams finished with 12 points.

