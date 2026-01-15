Sarah Strong leads top-ranked UConn to 34th straight win, 99-50 over Villanova

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 24 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and top-ranked UConn extended its winning…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 24 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and top-ranked UConn extended its winning streak to 34 games with a 99-50 blowout of Villanova on Thursday night.

Azzi Fudd had 14 points, KK Arnold tied her season high with 13 points to go seven assists and four steals, and Blanca Quinonez added 13 points as UConn (18-0, 9-0 Big East) won its 47th consecutive regular-season league game.

Freshman Kennedy Henry had 12 points and three of the eight 3-pointers by Villanova (14-4, 7-2). Brynn McCurry scored 11 points for the Wildcats, who shot a season-low 27.7% from the field.

Jasmine Bascoe, Villanova’s top scorer, was held to eight points, all in the first half.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 68, NO. 4 TEXAS 65

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 14 points and eight rebounds, Tessa Johnson added 13 points and South Carolina avenged its only loss this season by beating Texas for its 11th straight victory.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 12 points and Raven Johnson came up with some big shots down the stretch, scoring six of her 10 points in the pivotal fourth quarter for the Gamecocks (18-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Madison Booker had 24 points and Rori Harmon added 16 to lead Texas (18-2, 3-2), which finished 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

NO. 5 VANDERBILT 89, MISSISSIPPI STATE 84

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored a season-high 38 points and No. 5 Vanderbilt won its school-record 18th straight game to open the season, beating Mississippi State 89-84 on Thursday night.

The Commodores are 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1992-93, the season they opened 17-0. The 18-game winning streak is the longest in school history at any point in a season.

Blakes hit five 3-pointers, made 11 free throws without a miss and had seven assists. Justine Pissott added 12 points, and Aiyana Mitchell had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vanderbilt broke it open with 21-6 run in the third quarter.

Madison Francis led Mississippi State (14-5, 1-4) with 15 points.

NO. 7 KENTUCKY 94, FLORIDA 89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored a season-high 26 points and had 13 assists to lead Kentucky to a win over Florida.

The Wildcats (17-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 10-0 at home and fended off a late rally by the Gators (12-8, 0-5).

Clara Strack had 21 points for Kentucky, and Jordan Obi, Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone scored 12 each. Strack sat out most of the third quarter and fouled out with 13 seconds remaining.

Me’Arah O’Neal led the Gators with 23 points, the most in an SEC game and one shy of a career high for Shaquille O’Neal’s 19-year-old, 6-foot-4 daughter. Liv McGill added 20 points and 11 assists for Florida, and Jade Weathersby scored 18.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN 85, NO. 25 ILLINOIS 69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 21 points, including 15 in the first half, and Te’Yala Delfosse added 15 to lead Michigan to a victory over Illinois on Thursday night.

Mila Holloway added 13 points and Syla Swords had 11 for the Wolverines (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten). Michigan, which has won all 10 of its home games, is off to its best start since is started 20-2 during the 2021-22 season.

Berry Wallace scored 26 points and Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 16 for the Illini (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who have dropped three of their last four.

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 79, NO. 23 NOTRE DAME 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Reyna Scott scored 20 points off the bench and Louisville pulled away from Notre Dame for its 10th straight victory.

Tajianna Roberts added 19 points for Louisville (17-3 overall, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which last lost on Dec. 4 when the Cardinals fell 79-77 to then-No. 3 South Carolina. Elif Istanbulluoglu had 11 points and Mackenly Randolph scored 10.

Led by Scott, Louisville’s reserves outscored Notre Dame 31-2. The Cardinals rank second nationally in bench production by averaging 36.3 bench points entering the game.

Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and had five rebounds and eight assists to lead Notre Dame (12-5, 2-3). Iyana Moore scored 16 points, Malaya Cowles had 12 and Cassandre Prosper scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

NO. 11 IOWA 74, OREGON 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke and Addison Deal combined to score 36 points and Iowa beat Oregon in a wire-to-wire win.

Stuelke had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals. Deal had 18 points — a career high — on 7-of-9 shooting and made all four of her 3-point attempts. Ava Heiden posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Kylie Feuerbach had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Stuelke opened the game with a pair of layups, and the Hawkeyes (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) never trailed in their fifth straight win.

Ehis Etute was the only Oregon (14-5, 2-4) player to score in double figures. She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, and posted eight rebounds. Three players had nine points for the Ducks, including Sofia Bell, who added three steals.

NO. 12 MARYLAND 62, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 55

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yarden Garzon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining and Maryland defeated Southern California.

Addi Mack led the Terrapins with 12 points. Garzon finished with 10 points.

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 10 points, nine rebounds and had a key block of Maria Samuels with 33 seconds remaining. After Garzon’s 3-pointer, the Terrapins got two offensive rebounds before Ozzy-Momodu scored for a 59-55 lead. Those were the only two field goals in the fourth for Maryland.

The Terrapins (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back from an 89-76 loss to No. 19 Ohio State to earn their fourth win in five games.

Kara Dunn led USC with 21 points. Star freshman Jazzy Davidson shot 5 of 23, including 0 for 14 over the final three quarters, while picking up her third and fourth fouls in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 of the Trojans’ first 20 points, helping them to a 20-16 lead.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 73, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 22 points and Juliann Woodward sank two free throws with 5.1 remaining in the game for Michigan State to seal a win over Nebraska.

Rashunda Jones added 15 points and Kennedy Blair had 14 for the Spartans (17-1, 6-1 Big 10), who are off to their best start in program history.

Nebraska (14-4, 3-4) was led by Amiah Hargrove, who scored 21 points off the bench on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Britt Prince added 14. The Cornhuskers finished 7 of 20 from 3-point range after making five in the first quarter.

AUBURN 58, NO. 21 ALABAMA 54

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khady Leye scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Duhon scored 10 points and Auburn beat Alabama.

Jessica Timmons scored 16 points, Ta’Mia Scott scored 12 points and Karly Weathers 10 while grabbing 11 rebounds for Alabama

