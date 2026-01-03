Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 84-48 victory over Seton Hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals and Azzi Fudd added…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals and Azzi Fudd added 16 points as top-ranked UConn overcame a slow shooting start to roll to a win over Seton Hall.

It was UConn’s (15-0, 6-0 Big East) 31st win in a row. The Huskies also extended their Big East regular-season winning streak to 44 games, with the last 42 wins by at least 10 points.

Allie Ziebell made four 3-pointers for 12 points off the bench. KK Arnold returned for UConn after missing the previous game with a nasal fracture. She finished with five points, five assists and five steals in 20 minutes. UConn finished with 20 steals for its fourth game with at least that many this season.

NO. 4 UCLA 80, NO. 17 SOUTHERN CAL 46

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and UCLA routed Jazzy Davidson and Southern California for the Bruins’ eighth win in a row.

Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bruins (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten), who took over sole possession of first place in the conference.

Kara Dunn scored 11 points and touted freshman Davidson had 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting for the Trojans (10-4, 2-1), whose three-game winning streak ended at Pauley Pavilion. Davidson matched Betts with three blocks.

UTAH 87, NO.8 TCU 77, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lani White scored 25 points to help Utah upset TCU in overtime.

Reese Ross added 15 points and Maty Wilke had 12 for the Utes. Evelina Otto tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. Utah (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) made 13 3-pointers and shot 56.5% from long distance.

Olivia Miles tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez added 23 points and 11 rebounds. TCU suffered its first loss (14-1, 2-1) after shooting just 37% from the field, including 9-of-39 from 3-point range.

NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 80, ARIZONA 49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Denae Fritz scored 16 points, Adlee Blacklock made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Texas Tech beat Arizona to extend its win streak to 16 games.

Texas Tech (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) is off to the best start in program history and is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Lady Raiders won a program-record 19 straight games in the 1992-93 season.

Jada Malone scored 14 points, Bailey Maupin 13, and Snudda Collins 11 for Texas Tech. Jalynn Bristow had four, and Collins three, of the Lady Raiders’ season-high 11 blocks. Gemma Nunez was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting but had eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers.

Tanyuel Welch led Arizona (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. The rest of the Wildcats shot 25% (12 of 48) from the field.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 74, PENN 68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points, Madison St. Rose added 15 and Princeton held off Pennsylvania in an Ivy League opener for both teams.

The Tigers (13-1, 1-0) won their 10th straight and remain unbeaten away from home, while St. Rose became the 29th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Princeton led 55-46 entering the fourth quarter before Penn rallied behind Tina Njike and Mataya Gayle. The Quakers tied the game at 55 on a Katie Collins layup with 7:10 left, then took their only lead of the quarter on Njike’s 3-pointer at the 6:38 mark.

