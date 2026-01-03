Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals and Azzi Fudd added…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals and Azzi Fudd added 16 points as top-ranked UConn overcame a slow shooting start to roll to an 84-48 win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

It was UConn’s (15-0, 6-0 Big East) 31st win in a row. The Huskies also extended their Big East regular-season winning streak to 44 games, with the last 42 wins by at least 10 points.

Allie Ziebell made four 3-pointers for 12 points off the bench. KK Arnold returned for UConn after missing the previous game with a nasal fracture. She finished with five points, five assists and five steals in 20 minutes. UConn finished with 20 steals for its fourth game with at least that many this season.

Jordana Codio had 12 points — as well as 10 turnovers — and Mariana Valenzuela had eight points for Seton Hall (10-5, 4-2), which was playing without third-leading scorer Jada Eads. Savannah Catalon had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

UConn missed 13 of its first 17 shots, including six in a row at one point. But Ziebell and Fudd hit 3-pointers and Strong added a long jumper as the Huskies ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 19-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

Fudd had nine points in the first quarter and Strong had eight points in the second quarter to give the Huskies a 38-18 halftime lead. The Huskies had a 20-0 run in the third quarter on the way to winning their 42nd in a row against Seton Hall.

Up next

Seton Hall: Visits Providence on Thursday.

UConn: Hosts St. John’s on Wednesday.

