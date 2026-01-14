Santa Clara takes on Portland after Hawkins’ 26-point performance

Portland Pilots (9-8, 3-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-4, 5-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (9-8, 3-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-4, 5-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Portland after Ashley Hawkins scored 26 points in Santa Clara’s 98-92 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos are 7-1 in home games. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 7.0.

The Pilots are 3-2 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubrey Herrin averaging 3.7.

Santa Clara averages 82.5 points, 20.9 more per game than the 61.6 Portland gives up. Portland averages 5.4 more points per game (70.8) than Santa Clara allows (65.4).

The Broncos and Pilots square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is averaging 15.1 points for the Broncos. Glancey is averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rhyan Mogel is averaging 9.1 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Pilots. Julia Dalan is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

