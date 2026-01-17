Santa Clara knocks off Saint Mary’s 62-54

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond scored 25 points as Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s 62-54 on Saturday. Hammond…

Hammond had five rebounds for the Broncos (16-5, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Allen Graves added 11 points and eight rebounds. Aleksandar Gavalyugov finished with nine points.

Paulius Murauskas scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Gaels (17-3, 6-1). Saint Mary’s got eight points and eight rebounds from Andrew McKeever. Joshua Dent also had eight points and three steals. The loss snapped the Gaels’ eight-game winning streak.

Hammond scored 11 points to help the Broncos build a 32-25 halftime lead. Santa Clara used an 11-2 run to make it a 40-25 lead with 13:59 left in the game.

