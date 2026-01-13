Santa Clara hosts Pacific following Gavalyugov’s 37-point game

Pacific Tigers (12-7, 3-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 5-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (12-7, 3-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 5-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pacific after Aleksandar Gavalyugov scored 37 points in Santa Clara’s 103-72 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 9-0 on their home court. Santa Clara averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-3 in conference play. Pacific averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Santa Clara makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Pacific averages 75.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the 71.5 Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Gavalyugov is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.