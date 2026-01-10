Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount following Vide’s 23-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 2-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-5, 4-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-7, 2-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-5, 4-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Santa Clara after Jan Vide scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 84-82 overtime victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos are 8-0 in home games. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 3.1.

The Lions are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 5.5.

Santa Clara makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Vide is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

