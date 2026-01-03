Santa Clara faces San Diego after Hammond’s 20-point showing

San Diego Toreros (6-9, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-4, 3-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (6-9, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-4, 3-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces San Diego after Christian Hammond scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 82-63 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 7-0 in home games. Santa Clara averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Toreros have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ty-Laur Johnson averaging 3.4.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Toreros face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 10.3 points. Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

