Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount after Hammond’s 21-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (18-5, 9-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-12, 2-8 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Loyola Marymount after Christian Hammond scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 88-73 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions have gone 8-6 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 9-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara scores 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Shelley is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hammond is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.