Santa Clara faces Gonzaga after Glancey’s 20-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-5, 3-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-4, 2-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Gonzaga after Sophie Glancey scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 92-85 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Santa Clara is 12-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 against conference opponents. Gonzaga scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is averaging 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Broncos. Kylee Fox is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Whittaker is averaging 19.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

