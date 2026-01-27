Santa Clara Broncos face the San Francisco Dons on 4-game win streak

San Francisco Dons (13-9, 5-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-5, 8-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Francisco Dons (13-9, 5-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-5, 8-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Broncos take on San Francisco.

The Broncos are 11-0 in home games. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Allen Graves leads the Broncos with 6.7 boards.

The Dons are 5-4 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks third in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 4.9.

Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Dons meet Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Christian Hammond is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Beasley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

