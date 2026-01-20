Sandfort and No. 7 Nebraska host Washington

Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Nebraska faces Washington after Pryce Sandfort scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 77-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers are 11-0 in home games. Nebraska has a 14-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 2-5 in conference play. Washington is fifth in the Big Ten with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 3.9.

Nebraska makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Washington averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Nebraska allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hoiberg is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Cornhuskers. Sandfort is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Steinbach is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.