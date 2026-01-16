Sanders leads Florida A&M against UAPB after 24-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits UAPB after Jaquan Sanders scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 91-84 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-0 at home. UAPB has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UAPB’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (46.6%).

The Golden Lions and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sanders is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 12.8 points. Tyler Shirley is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 87.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.