Sanders, Air Force Falcons host the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 3-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 3-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -18.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tomislav Buljan and New Mexico visit Kam Sanders and Air Force in MWC action Saturday.

The Falcons have gone 3-7 in home games. Air Force allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force averages 62.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 67.5 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Lobos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Caleb Walker is averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 71.6% over the last 10 games.

Deyton Albury is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.