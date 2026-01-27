Sand, Saint Thomas Tommies take on the South Dakota Coyotes

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-11, 3-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-6, 5-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-11, 3-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-6, 5-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits South Dakota in Summit action Wednesday.

The Coyotes are 8-2 on their home court. South Dakota ranks third in the Summit with 14.0 assists per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 3.1.

The Tommies have gone 3-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

South Dakota’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game South Dakota allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 13.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Sand is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tommies. Jada Hood is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

