Sanchez’s 18 lead Central Connecticut State over New Haven 72-61

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Melo Sanchez had 18 points in Central Connecticut State’s 72-61 victory over New Haven on Sunday.

Sanchez went 6 of 8 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (7-6, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers added 17 points and had seven assists. Darin Smith Jr. had 15 points.

Andre Pasha led the way for the Chargers (6-9, 1-1) with 18 points. Aidan Losiewicz added 17 points and two steals for New Haven. Najimi George finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

