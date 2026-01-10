San Jose State visits Henley and Grand Canyon

San Jose State Spartans (5-10, 0-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-5, 2-1 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Jose State Spartans (5-10, 0-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-5, 2-1 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on San Jose State after Jaden Henley scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-58 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Antelopes are 6-2 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 9-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 0-4 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks fifth in the MWC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.3.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and four assists for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.