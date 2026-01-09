San Jose State Spartans take on the Air Force Falcons on 4-game skid

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 1-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-14, 0-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 1-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-14, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to stop its four-game slide when the Spartans take on Air Force.

The Spartans are 2-4 in home games. San Jose State has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons have gone 1-4 against MWC opponents. Air Force allows 59.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

San Jose State averages 57.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 59.6 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 57.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 71.8 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

The Spartans and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stella Sgro averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Maya Anderson is shooting 35.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.