San Francisco visits Shuler and Oregon State

San Francisco Dons (13-8, 6-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 8-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts San Francisco after Kennedie Shuler scored 24 points in Oregon State’s 61-43 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers have gone 10-2 at home. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiara Bolden averaging 4.3.

The Dons are 6-4 against WCC opponents. San Francisco scores 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Oregon State scores 67.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 66.9 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Dons face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is averaging 15.9 points for the Beavers. Shuler is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mara Neira averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

