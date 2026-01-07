San Francisco takes on Santa Clara, seeks 4th straight win

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 3-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-5, 3-1 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 3-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-5, 3-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco comes into a matchup with Santa Clara as winners of three games in a row.

The Dons have gone 6-3 in home games. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Noelia Mourino averaging 2.4.

The Broncos are 3-1 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

San Francisco makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Santa Clara scores 17.0 more points per game (81.9) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (64.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 16.3 points for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Glancey is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

