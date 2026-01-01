San Diego visits San Francisco following Johnson’s 21-point showing

San Diego Toreros (6-8, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (9-6, 1-1 WCC) San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (6-8, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (9-6, 1-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits San Francisco after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points in San Diego’s 99-93 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 5-1 at home. San Francisco is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 1-1 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Francisco is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Toreros meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dons. Ryan Beasley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

