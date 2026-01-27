San Diego visits Pepperdine after McIntyre’s 20-point showing

San Diego Toreros (9-13, 3-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 1-8 WCC) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Pepperdine after Adrian McIntyre scored 20 points in San Diego’s 85-73 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves have gone 5-7 in home games. Pepperdine is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Toreros have gone 3-6 against WCC opponents. San Diego allows 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 69.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 77.6 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Styles Phipps is scoring 13.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Waves. Aaron Clark is averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Toreros. McIntyre is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

