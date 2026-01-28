San Diego visits Oregon State following Villa’s 31-point game

San Diego Toreros (9-13, 2-7 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (15-6, 7-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (9-13, 2-7 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (15-6, 7-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays San Diego after Jenna Villa scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 92-87 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Beavers have gone 9-2 in home games. Oregon State is fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Nene Sow leads the Beavers with 5.8 boards.

The Toreros are 2-7 in conference games. San Diego is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

Oregon State scores 68.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 61.5 San Diego allows. San Diego’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Oregon State has given up to its opponents (38.0%).

The Beavers and Toreros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedie Shuler is averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Beavers. Villa is averaging 20.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

Kylie Ray is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.