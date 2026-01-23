San Diego State visits Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV

San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 7-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-8, 5-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 7-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-8, 5-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on San Diego State after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points in UNLV’s 86-76 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels are 6-2 in home games. UNLV has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs have gone 7-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 2.4.

UNLV averages 79.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 72.1 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Aztecs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals. Tyrin Jones is shooting 53.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Heide is averaging 5.5 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.