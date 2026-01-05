San Diego State takes on Nevada following Davis’ 22-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (9-4, 3-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-3, 3-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (9-4, 3-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits Nevada after BJ Davis scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 110-107 overtime win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 7-1 in home games. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

The Aztecs are 3-0 in conference play. San Diego State scores 84.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Nevada averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 74.8 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Comer is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

